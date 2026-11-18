Damak Raphael Bilat, a student Nurse Anesthesiologist at the School of Post-Basic Nursing Anaesthesia, Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Plateau State, has passed away following a medical emergency three days after completing his final exam.

It was gathered that Bilat collapsed on the pitch 10 minutes into a farewell football match on Monday, November 16, 2026, shortly after scoring a goal.

He was rushed first to the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital (FOH) in Jos and subsequently transferred to JUTH, where he was pronounced deceased.

In the wake of his passing, colleagues have accused the staff at both facilities of medical negligence.

One of the colleagues, Ifeoma Onyibe alleged that FOH and JUTH failed to provide adequate and timely emergency care, claiming oxygen was unavailable and there was no functional defibrillator.

Onyibe further alleged that they spent two hours waiting at FOH without access to the doctor on call, and that the hospital's ambulance driver had to be summoned from home to transport Bilat to JUTH.

Onyibe said at JUTH, they were informed that the defibrillator wasn't functional. Raphael passed away at 9pm.