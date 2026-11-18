Damak Raphael Bilat, a student Nurse Anesthesiologist at the School of Post-Basic Nursing Anaesthesia, Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Plateau State, has passed away following a medical emergency three days after completing his final exam.
It was gathered that Bilat collapsed on the pitch 10 minutes into a farewell football match on Monday, November 16, 2026, shortly after scoring a goal.
He was rushed first to the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital (FOH) in Jos and subsequently transferred to JUTH, where he was pronounced deceased.
In the wake of his passing, colleagues have accused the staff at both facilities of medical negligence.
One of the colleagues, Ifeoma Onyibe alleged that FOH and JUTH failed to provide adequate and timely emergency care, claiming oxygen was unavailable and there was no functional defibrillator.
Onyibe further alleged that they spent two hours waiting at FOH without access to the doctor on call, and that the hospital's ambulance driver had to be summoned from home to transport Bilat to JUTH.
Onyibe said at JUTH, they were informed that the defibrillator wasn't functional. Raphael passed away at 9pm.
"This is Nr Damak Raphael Bilat, a Student Nurse Anesthesiologist of set 25 Jos university teaching Hospital who wrote the just concluded NMCN exams on Friday,” she wrote."This picture was taken at 1pm yesterday during our grad pictures snap shot. At 5pm, Raphael went to play football in a farewell match between the post basic students and Basic Nursing Students where he collapsed 10mins after entering the pitch and scored a goal."He was rushed to FOH Jos, where he wasn't provided the adequate care for resuscitation. There was profound negligence from the A&E staffs, no Oxygen, no adrenaline at first, but it was brought minutes later from their theater."They had no functional suctioning machine, we the students used our laryngoscope and an ETT from their theater to secure his airway."Students gave CPR and I had to suction his ETT using a giving set and a 10mls syringe. We spent 2hrs in FOH before taking him to JUTH and untill we left, the Doctor on call was nowhere to be found."The ambulance driver had to be brought from his house before taking us to JUTH. Their defibrillator wasn't functional. Raphael passed on @ 9pm."This shows how irresponsible and Negligent Federal Hospitals are. It shows how Nigeria has failed her citizens. I will not blame the federal government but the head of these institutions because they do not discipline staffs, they allow them to come to work when they feel like it, they recruit based on "I know you" rather than knowledge and skills."They don't make provisions for basic things such as emergency resuscitation kits in their A&E. Imagine a whole FOHJ doesn't have an NG tube to suction Bilats Airway."Truly, Nigerians are the Problems Of Nigerians.May your gentle soul rest in the blossom of the almighty God. Amen."
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