The Nigerian Army has burst a bandits' ammunition supply network and arrested a suspect with 300 rounds of ammunition concealed in a sack of beans.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

According to the statement, the operation took place on Tuesday, 17 November.

Acting on credible intelligence, soldiers of the Atsawa Blocking Force, working with local vigilantes, intercepted 47-year-old Umaru Muhammad, a resident of Ashe Village.

A thorough search revealed the ammunition carefully hidden inside the sack of beans.

Security operatives also recovered one Bajaj motorcycle, a mobile telephone and the sum of N30,500 from the suspect.

"In a decisive operation aimed at crippling the logistics and ammunition supply networks sustaining banditry and other criminal activities, troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted a suspected ammunition supplier and recovered 300 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition ingeniously concealed in a sack of beans,” the statement read.

"The successful interception underscores the Nigerian Army's sustained determination to dismantle criminal supply chains and deny terrorists and bandits access to critical resources required to perpetrate violence against innocent citizens.

"The breakthrough followed credible intelligence that prompted troops of Atsawa Blocking Force, working in conjunction with local vigilantes, to intercept the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Umaru Muhammad, a resident of Ashe Village, at about 9:30 pm on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

"A thorough search uncovered the concealed ammunition, exposing an attempt to disguise the movement of lethal supplies as legitimate commercial goods.

"Preliminary interrogation revealed that the ammunition was allegedly destined for two individuals identified as Gimba and Dare, reportedly residents of Gori Village along the River Niger corridor in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

"The individuals were described as local vigilantes, raising serious concerns over the possible infiltration and exploitation of community security structures by criminal ammunition supply networks. These claims remain subject to further investigation.

"Other items recovered from the suspect include one Bajaj motorcycle, a mobile telephone and the sum of N30,500. The suspect is currently in military custody undergoing further investigation to establish the extent of the suspected supply network and identify other individuals connected to the illicit transaction.

"The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its determination to disrupt the movement of arms, ammunition and other logistics that sustain terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across the country.

"Troops will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations, strengthen collaboration with local security stakeholders and dismantle criminal support networks before they can facilitate attacks on vulnerable communities.

"The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements, particularly the transportation of concealed arms, ammunition and other prohibited items, to security agencies.

“It reiterates its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens, denying criminal elements freedom of action and sustaining ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the country.”