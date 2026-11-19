The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced plans to introduce routine drug testing for students, alongside stricter monitoring of their activities, both on and off campus, following the tragic death of four students during a recent sign-out party.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simon Ortuanya, made the disclosure in Nsukka, yesterday, November 19, when he received a condolence delegation from members of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council who paid a condolence visit to the university over the incident.

Ortuanya said the university was determined to strengthen its safety and regulatory measures to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

He disclosed that the university was engaging the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to introduce routine and periodic drug testing for students, irrespective of whether they reside on or off campus.

The vice-chancellor also announced plans to strengthen collaboration with host communities and landlords through the newly established Directorate of Community Relations to ensure safer and properly monitored residential environments for students.

He said the university was also cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the tragedy and awaiting the outcome of their investigations.

Ortuanya, who urged students to learn important lessons from the incident, recalled that the university had, since 2025, prohibited formal sign-out celebrations and similar activities on its campuses in Nsukka, Enugu, and Ituku-Ozalla.