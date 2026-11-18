Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, is celebrating his birthday today, November 18, for the first time without his twin brother, Peter Okoye, joining in the celebration.

The twin brothers, who previously celebrated their birthdays together, have continued to maintain separate paths following their lingering family feud.

In April this year, Peter announced that he would henceforth celebrate his birthday on November 30, rather than November 18, the date he had shared with his twin brother Paul for years.

Paul marked his birthday this morning by sharing a video of himself on Instagram with the caption: “+1…and on this day a king was born and blessed musically.”

Happy birthday to him!