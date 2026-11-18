The ex-wife of a Russian oligarch is demanding £600million to meet her "reasonable needs" in Britain’s biggest ever divorce trial.



Natalia Potanina will seek a 10-figure payout when she goes to court against mining kingpin Vladimir Potanin for a slice of his £22billion fortune.





If her claim for a share of the billionaire’s fortune fails, Mrs Potanina wants a new £150million home and a £441million maintenance fund.

She claims he has given her a "paltry" £30.9million since their 2014 divorce in Russia.

His lawyers say she has had £63million and call her demands "totally out of proportion".

They also claim she only moved to the UK as London has seen a string of eye-watering settlements in favour of a weaker spouse, making it a magnet for high net worth claimants.

A court rejected their appeal, saying her links with Russia are now "tenuous".

Mrs Potanina’s lawyers insist she earned her share of the fortune as carer for their three children in 30 years of marriage.

The pair met as teenagers and she says she was "devastated" when she found the tycoon had begun another relationship.

Russian courts awarded her half the value of Mr Potanin’s assets but excluded much of his vast wealth held in mining giant Nornickel and trusts.

She also wants a luxury Russian property known as The Autumn House, which they spent £111million on.

Mrs Potanina, 65, launched the case in 2018 and it will finally begin at the High Court today, November 18.

But Louise Walker, family law partner at Vardags, warned even if she wins, "It’s one thing getting a piece of paper saying how much you’re entitled to, it’s another thing getting your hands on money (in other jurisdictions)."

Britain’s record settlement is £554million awarded in 2021 to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein – half-sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah – against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Mr Potanin made his fortune following the collapse of the USSR, with the bulk of his wealth comprising a 30% beneficial stake in mining group Norilsk Nickel.

His net worth has nearly doubled since 2018 to $29.7bn, according to Forbes magazine.

In Russia, the courts only considered legally owned assets as part of the matrimonial property to be divided between them following the divorce.

As a result, Mr Potanin’s beneficial interest in Norilsk Nickel – and the vast majority of his wealth – was not included in the settlement.