Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, took to X last night to criticize activist and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, over a remark she made regarding voters in Katsina State.

The exchange began after an X user shared a video of politician Segun Sowunmi addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team. In the footage, Sowunmi argued that Katsina voters would support the APC in the 2027 general elections out of enduring loyalty to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

"What it cost Muhammadu Buhari to develop this party that they are playing with now… he was going to lose elections so many times. This platform cannot be destroyed. It cannot be abandoned now. So when you go into the villages, tell them the candidate of Baba Buhari is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Chikena!" Sowunmi said.

Reacting to the viral clip, Aisha Yesufu appeared amused and dismissed Sowunmi's political calculation, writing, “This person doesn't know Katsina people.”

Spotting her response on the platform, Onanuga fired back sharply at the activist, sparking a heated exchange among supporters on social media.

Aisha is yet to respond.