A young Nigerian businesswoman has taken to social media to lament after losing some of her frozen food products to a prolonged power outage.

In a viral video, the visibly frustrated entrepreneur, who spoke in Yoruba, stated that "Nigeria had finally happened to her," expressing disappointment over the harsh realities of running a small business in the country.

She particularly faulted people who quickly advise business owners to invest in solar power whenever they complain about poor electricity supply, noting that they fail to consider how expensive it is to acquire. She added that running a business in Nigeria is already challenging, and losing her perishable goods has only compounded her frustration.

She said;

“Running a business in Nigeria is yet another traumatic experience. Nigeria has finally happened to me. If I complain about the lack of electricity, people will tell me to buy solar, as if solar costs just N1,000.”

Watch the video below…