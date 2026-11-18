Amidst the ongoing leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church, online personality Solomon Buchi has appealed to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to step down from his role as Senior Pastor of the church.

In a video shared on social media, Buchi claimed to have privileged information regarding Odukoya's conduct, alleging that the cleric remarried in the United States without informing the church's Board of Trustees or inviting his sisters, Tolu and Tobi, to the ceremony.

According to Buchi, Odukoya simply returned to Nigeria from the US and announced to the utter shock of church leaders and family members that he had taken a new wife.

"How do you, as a Senior Pastor, remarry without telling the board of the church? I have privileged information. The board of the church was not aware that he remarried. It was a surprise to them that he came back with a new wife. He didn't even invite his sisters. They were not even at the wedding," Buchi stated.

Buchi further alleged that he had it on good authority that Odukoya was unfaithful in his previous marriage, questioning why the pastor would attempt to manage his public image by getting married secretly.

He also claimed that the rift between Odukoya and the Board of Trustees deepened after the board demanded a forensic audit of the church's finances, which Odukoya allegedly refused.

"Just because your father was the head of the church does not mean it is a family business," Buchi remarked.

He added that several long-standing members of the congregation—including prominent businesswoman Ibukun Awosika and her husband—have allegedly left the church due to concerns over Odukoya's leadership and conduct.

Watch a video of him speaking below