Amidst the ongoing leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church, online personality Solomon Buchi has appealed to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to step down from his role as Senior Pastor of the church.
In a video shared on social media, Buchi claimed to have privileged information regarding Odukoya's conduct, alleging that the cleric remarried in the United States without informing the church's Board of Trustees or inviting his sisters, Tolu and Tobi, to the ceremony.
According to Buchi, Odukoya simply returned to Nigeria from the US and announced to the utter shock of church leaders and family members that he had taken a new wife.
"How do you, as a Senior Pastor, remarry without telling the board of the church? I have privileged information. The board of the church was not aware that he remarried. It was a surprise to them that he came back with a new wife. He didn't even invite his sisters. They were not even at the wedding," Buchi stated.
Buchi further alleged that he had it on good authority that Odukoya was unfaithful in his previous marriage, questioning why the pastor would attempt to manage his public image by getting married secretly.
He also claimed that the rift between Odukoya and the Board of Trustees deepened after the board demanded a forensic audit of the church's finances, which Odukoya allegedly refused.
"Just because your father was the head of the church does not mean it is a family business," Buchi remarked.
He added that several long-standing members of the congregation—including prominent businesswoman Ibukun Awosika and her husband—have allegedly left the church due to concerns over Odukoya's leadership and conduct.
Watch a video of him speaking below
Comments (4)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
This is the reason some of us love churches like Baptist, Anglican churches. When the board remove you dem no born you well to fight. I used to love pastor bimbo and pastor Taiwo. Jimmy is confused
Your busy body is too much. There’s a Pst in Abuja, married for years. He came up to introduce his wife to his members one day. The body of Christ kept quiet because he is Oyedepo’s in law. Leave PST Jimi alone!
This dude is a gossip. Bro get a life man. See as we dey hustle, dey invest and dey build companies from coast to coast, you dey there dey put your nose for Pastor marital affairs! Guy , you fall my hand! O buro ka-anyi bu Ndi -Igbo si eme! Nwanne , form corporate. Dude, that’s how we roll.
Would it be ok now for pple to say Solomon Buchi has been paid by the other camp like he alleges pple are paid to fight him. BTW I don't care either way by the 2 camps, just an observation of Buchi's prior utterances