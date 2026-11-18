A Shariah court in Kano State has sentenced a 19-year-old TikTok user, Zainab Abubakar, to five months in prison and 10 strokes of cane for insulting the state Hisbah Board and its Commander, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa.

The court, sitting at the Sharada premises of the Kano State Hisbah Board headquarters, delivered the judgment on Wednesday, 18th November, 2026 after Zainab pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was arraigned before Justice Bashir Abdullahi Ibrahim alongside two other defendants, Ahmad Usman, 25, popularly known as Ortega, and Muhammad Aliyu, 20.

The three were arrested by the Hisbah Board over allegations of using TikTok to abuse the agency and its Commander.

Zainab was charged with insulting the Hisbah Board and its Commander, an offence punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code.

After she admitted the offence, the court sentenced her to five months' imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane without an option of fine.

Meanwhile, the two other defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and insulting the Hisbah Board and its Commander.

Following a bail application by their lawyer, the court ordered that they be remanded in prison custody for two weeks to consider their bail request.

The court also directed the prosecution to prepare its witnesses for the next hearing.