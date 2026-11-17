Ukraine struck the bridge connecting Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula overnight, leaving part of the road-and-rail crossing in rubble and halting road traffic on Tuesday. Russia also attacked two major bridges in Kyiv, disrupting travel and damaging infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the Crimea bridge strike as “unprecedented” and said it was retaliation for Russian attacks on his country’s infrastructure.



“We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation — and every proposal has been met with loud rejection,” Zelensky wrote on social media, sharing footage of a Ukrainian missile approaching the bridge at night. “We are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began,” he said.



Ukraine’s SBU security service said one of the bridge’s metal arches “and the road span beneath it have been completely destroyed”. “The central arch and spans have collapsed, and the rail section has suffered critical damage,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said.



Images released by the SBU showed concrete rubble and a gap several dozen metres wide between sections of the bridge. Road traffic was suspended, while Russian-installed officials in Crimea urged residents not to panic and said supplies of food and other essentials would continue.



The Russian transport ministry said rail services had resumed on one track, with repairs under way on another section. The Kremlin pledged that the bridge would be “restored and will be even better than before”.



The Russian-installed governor said two people had been unalived in Crimea during the attack. Russia’s defence ministry separately claimed it had intercepted 1,441 Ukrainian drones overnight, describing one of the largest barrages of the year. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. The bridge has since become a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s control over the peninsula.



In Kyiv, Russian ballistic missiles struck the Northern and Southern bridges across the Dnipro river, both important parts of the capital’s ring road. Russia’s military confirmed that it had targeted the crossings.



AFP reporters saw crater-like holes in the Northern Bridge and residents walking across it during the morning rush hour. Traffic restrictions caused gridlock across the city. “It’s cold, raining, just a total mess. It feels like I’m in some kind of movie… This is hardcore for Ukrainians,” said Veronika Roshchenko, a 20-year-old jewellery workshop employee.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared footage showing debris scattered across the Northern Bridge. He later said traffic had partially resumed on the Southern Bridge. The overnight strikes also disrupted heating and water supplies in parts of the capital.



The attacks came ahead of a meeting between Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday. Zelensky had warned that Russia could launch a major attack before the talks. The United States has renewed efforts to end the war, but negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough as fighting continues into another winter.



Moscow is seeking a wider agreement to reshape what it calls “Europe’s security architecture”. Its previous demands have included limits on NATO’s presence in central and eastern Europe and restrictions on foreign troops and military equipment in Ukraine.



Ukraine and European governments have opposed attempts to restructure the continent’s security arrangements, calling for a ceasefire before negotiations on broader terms. Zelensky has warned that the Shenzhen meeting could become a 21st-century “redistribution of spheres of influence”, drawing a comparison with the 1945 Yalta summit.



That meeting, held in Crimea when it was part of the Soviet Union, brought together US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to negotiate Europe’s post-war settlement.