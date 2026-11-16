A television presenter, who is already a grandmother, has announced that she is pregnant with her third child at the age of 59.



GB News’ medical expert Dr Renee Hoenderkamp said she is expecting a baby almost 40 years after her first child was born.





Dr Renee, while having a discussion with a TV panel, left the panel stunned with her baby reveal on Saturday, November 14.



She added that her unborn baby is a girl.



Her comments came as the TV panel discussed the approval of a Piddington migrant camp for 1,200 asylum seekers near a tiny Oxfordshire village.



Dr Renee revealed her fury at Cabinet Minister Angela Rayner‘s decision before she confessed: “The reason for that is because obviously I am a woman, but I am also a mother, and I’m a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl.



“And I have some news to break to the panel today that they’re not aware of, or anybody else of that matter, is that I’m actually going to be a mother of three shortly, and I am currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child”.



She then opened up on her latest maternity journey and travelling to Poland for IVF.



The NHS has an age cap of 43 for IVF, while private UK clinics usually won’t treat a woman past 55.



She added: “I’m not going to pretend it’s been an easy journey, because it hasn’t.



“It took three attempts. I’ve sat on this show knowing that the journey I’ve just done didn’t work”.



She said of her latest baby reveal: “I had criticism that I was selfish. ‘What if I died in five years?’.



“Well I keep myself very fit as you know so hopefully that won’t happen, but it might”.



Dr Renee is currently a mother to seven-year-old daughter Alice and son Calum, aged 37, who is a father himself.



She gave birth to Calum when she was 21 years old, before welcoming her first daughter Alice when she was 51.





She said: “And my point is this. Alice has a wonderful life.



“She adores her life and I hope this child will be the same. What would be better? That they would never be given the chance of life?”

