The government of South Africa has summoned Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, over concerns surrounding his conduct at the the presentation of his diplomatic credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, November 17, between South Africa’s Director-General of International Relations and Cooperation, Zane Dangor, and Fani-Kayode.

During the meeting, Dangor raised concerns over developments following the presentation of Fani-Kayode’s Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa, as well as comments subsequently made by the Nigerian envoy on social media.

South Africa also reminded Fani-Kayode of Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomats to respect the laws and regulations of their host countries and conduct official business through the appropriate government channels.

The South African government specifically stressed that official communications with its government should be channelled through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), rather than alternative channels.

Despite the diplomatic concerns, South Africa reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong relations with Nigeria, emphasising that the longstanding relationship between both countries is built on mutual respect and should be protected.

It also expressed its desire for continued constructive engagement and a stronger partnership between the two countries.

The development comes after a controversy that erupted last Friday after Fani-Kayode alongside 14 other diplomats, presented his letters of credence to Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Fani-Kayode had alleged that the South African Presidency deliberately excluded his introduction and speech from the livestream of the ceremony, insisting that the addresses of the other 14 diplomats were broadcast.

In a post on his X handle after the event, Fani-Kayode said

“Every single one of the 15 Ambassadors that were present were introduced formally and gave a speech. Curiously, the South African Presidency refused to air the introduction of my goodself and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech. They went a step further by cutting us out of the livestream completely and went back on livestream only after my speech was concluded.”

He also claimed that he raised the matter with Ramaphosa during a photo session after the ceremony, adding that the South African President directed relevant officials to address the complaint.

Fani-Kayode further disclosed that he declined an interview request from the South African Broadcasting Corporation, saying he was dissatisfied with the treatment of the Nigerian delegation.

However, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, disputed his claim, saying the President did not intervene in the operations of the public broadcaster.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had merely referred Fani-Kayode to Sophie Mokoena, the SABC’s acting political and foreign editor, as the appropriate person to address his complaint.

“The SABC is a public broadcaster. The President carries no legal or political mandate to interfere with its operations or intervene in its editorial processes,” Magwenya said.

He described Fani-Kayode’s handling of the complaint as “grossly inappropriate”, arguing that the envoy had misunderstood what he called a minor operational issue.