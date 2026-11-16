Notorious Mexican drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as the “Godfather” or “Boss of Bosses”, has died at the age of 80.

Gallardo, founder of the powerful Guadalajara Cartel, died on Sunday, November 15, at a private hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, following multiple organ failures, according to BBC.

He was transferred from the Puente Grande maximum-security prison in Jalisco to the hospital on Friday, November 13, after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Gallardo was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of Mexico's drug trade and played a major role in establishing the country's modern drug-trafficking networks during the 1970s and 1980s.

A former police officer, he rose to prominence by bringing together several criminal groups and establishing alliances with Colombian drug traffickers, including Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel.

Under his leadership, the Guadalajara Cartel developed major cocaine-smuggling routes into the United States, becoming one of the most powerful criminal organisations in Mexico.

His criminal empire began to unravel following the 1985 kidnapping, torture and murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.

Gallardo was arrested in 1989 and sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and weapons offences. In 2017, he received an additional 37-year sentence over the killings of Camarena and Zavala, bringing his combined prison sentences to 77 years.

He maintained his innocence in the murder case.

Despite repeated legal attempts to secure house arrest because of his deteriorating health, Gallardo remained in custody until his death.

His rise and eventual imprisonment were later portrayed in the Netflix crime series Narcos: Mexico, where he was played by Mexican actor Diego Luna.