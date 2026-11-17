The US government has introduced fresh restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese companies from remotely accessing advanced American artificial intelligence (AI) chips through data centres located in other countries.

The new measures, issued by the US Department of Commerce on Monday, November 16, 2026, are designed to close loopholes that allow Chinese technology companies to access powerful Nvidia processors by renting computing capacity from overseas data centres.

Under the interim rule, overseas data centres providing significant computing power to companies based in China and other restricted countries will face additional export licensing requirements.

The restrictions also introduce licensing requirements for the export, re-export and transfer of advanced semiconductors to countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, which Washington considers potential routes for diverting restricted technology.

The US government said the measures were necessary to prevent existing restrictions on sensitive American technology from being circumvented through remote computing arrangements.

The move comes amid growing concerns in Washington that Chinese companies have been exploiting overseas data centres to bypass restrictions on direct purchases of advanced American AI chips.

The restrictions also follow the controversy surrounding Nvidia and its former chief executive, Jensen Huang, who reportedly resigned last week amid scrutiny of his alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The woman, identified as Alice Huang, previously held an executive position at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company suspected of helping Chinese businesses access restricted Nvidia chips through data centres in Southeast Asia.

Megaspeed has faced allegations of diverting advanced Nvidia processors to Chinese customers in violation of US export controls. The company has denied illegally diverting chips to China.