A US basketball player has been arrested in Nigeria after 33.95kg (75lbs) of cannabis was allegedly discovered in his luggage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified the player as Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, from the US state of Georgia, who it said had arrived from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates.

According to the agency, the suspect said he had been playing professional basketball in Thailand and was visiting to Nigeria to "build networks" for his career.

He was arrested on Wednesday, November 11, at the main international airport carpark in Lagos after he “was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage”, NDLEA said in a statement.

The bags bearing his name tags were filled with 16 packs of a “potent strain of cannabis”, the agency said.

The agency said he claimed he was visiting Nigeria to “build networks for his basketball career,” but examination of his mobile phone showed information suggesting his “knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity”.