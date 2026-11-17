A VIO official, Oluwaseun Adeshina, was fatally knocked down by an Iveco truck that occurred at opposite Tipper Garage, Korogboji, along the Agbara–Unilever Expressway on Monday, November 16.

The truck reportedly knocked down the official while he was performing his lawful duty, resulting in fatal injuries. Police operatives promptly visited the scene, documented the incident and conveyed the remains to the hospital for necessary procedures.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun command spokesperson, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, said the truck and its driver have been taken to the station for further investigation and vehicle inspection.

Oluseyi commiserated with the family and colleagues of the deceased and urged motorists to exercise caution.