

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing demands from opposition lawmakers for a formal inquiry following an investigative television report alleging that a senior aide supplied police with information targeting Arab citizens in a bid to influence last month’s parliamentary elections.

The controversy centers on the dawn arrests of three activists from the Arab party Raam in southern Israel on the morning of the October 27 election over an alleged vote-buying scheme.



Throughout election day, Netanyahu and his Likud party repeatedly highlighted the detentions to rally their supporters, accusing Arab parties of attempting to "steal the elections."



Israeli courts subsequently rejected police requests to extend the suspects' remand, ruling that the raids were conducted without valid search or arrest warrants. All three individuals were later released without charges.

According to an investigation broadcast by Channel 12’s Uvda, the tip originated inside the Prime Minister’s Office. The report alleged that on the eve of the election, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, bypassed standard reporting protocols and directly contacted the police commissioner to flag the activists, referring officers to an ostensible intelligence source who turned out to be a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Israel’s Attorney General announced on Monday evening that she would convene a review regarding the transfer of information from the Prime Minister’s Office to law enforcement, while asking Israel Police to pause an internal review of its election-day decision-making until the proper format for an inquiry is determined.

Netanyahu’s office rejected the Channel 12 report as defamatory, though it confirmed that Norden had connected a source with law enforcement.

" information reached Chief of Staff Ido Norden, he fulfilled his duty as expected of any law-abiding citizen and connected that person to the police," the Prime Minister’s Office stated, adding that Norden learned on election morning that a suspect had been apprehended with substantial cash and Raam voting slips.

Opposition leaders and Arab political parties who recorded strong turnout in the vote condemned the alleged interference and demanded an immediate criminal probe. Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the opposition Yashar party, warned that the conduct of Netanyahu’s inner circle poses an immediate threat to democratic governance.



"As long as Netanyahu is in office, there will be no more fair and proper elections in Israel," Eisenkot stated.



Raam similarly denounced the arrests as an assault on the electoral process, while the Joint List called for an independent state commission of inquiry and the suspension of implicated police and domestic security officials.

"Netanyahu tried to steal our vote, but our vote is what will bring him down. His place is not in the Prime Minister’s Office, but in the interrogation room and before the court," the Joint List said in a statement.

The Channel 12 report further revealed that Shin Bet Director David Zini sought judicial approval on election day to wiretap five Arab lawmakers over unsubstantiated allegations of foreign interference, a request blocked at the last minute by the Attorney General’s office due to a lack of evidence.

While the Shin Bet maintained that its actions complied with statutory authority, Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Liberman, serving as interim chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, announced plans to summon both the police commissioner and the Shin Bet chief to testify regarding the alleged interference claims.

