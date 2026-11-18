A tanker caught fire off the coast of Oman after two reported attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, with its crew unaccounted for, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).



The vessel was travelling near Khasab when the first reported strike on Tuesday evening caused a fire in its engine room. A subsequent update said it had been struck again, causing another fire.



“UKMTO has received reports from a maritime security agency that the vessel sustained a second strike, which caused a fire onboard,” the agency said on Wednesday, November 18. “The crew are currently unaccounted for, and damage assessment is unknown at present. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.”



Footage circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a vessel and thick black smoke rising above it. The number of people aboard and their whereabouts had not been established in the report.



Sources speaking to Reuters identified the vessel as a Panamanian-flagged Tara Gas tanker. Its structure and stern reportedly matched those of the company’s vessel, although its identity had not been formally confirmed in the material provided.



Iran’s navy said a tanker had sustained “significant damage”, according to NDTV. It accused the vessel of entering a restricted area with its navigation system switched off. The report did not establish who carried out the strikes or independently verify the navy’s allegation.



The Strait of Hormuz has been a focal point of the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel since February. Disruption to shipping through the passage has affected global trade and contributed to pressure on fuel prices.



About a fifth of the world’s oil shipments passes through the narrow waterway. Iran has claimed control over the strait, while continuing insecurity has discouraged shipping companies from using the route and reduced tanker traffic.