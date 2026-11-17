Bandits have murdered a security guard and abducted four members of a family and their visitor during an attack on the residence of a businessman, Alhaji Babangida Sama'ila, in Sabuwa Kaura, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Those abducted included three girls, their mother and two boys. It was later gathered that their mother was released.

The attack, which reportedly lasted about an hour, came a day after gunmen murdered a senior aide to Governor Dauda Lawal and six other worshippers at a mosque in the town.

A resident of Sabuwar Kaura, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said three of the abducted girls were underage.

"They are my neighbours. The children are between 14 and 16 years old. One of those abducted was a visitor to the family and is also between 15 and 16,” he said.

He said the attackers fatally shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from entering the residence.

According to him, the gunmen later used a makeshift structure to climb over the fence, while Sama’ila and one of his sons escaped by jumping over it.

The resident expressed concern that the attackers operated for about an hour without immediate intervention from security personnel, despite the residence being close to the General Hospital, Kaura Namoda.

He alleged that warning shots fired by soldiers stationed at the residence of the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, and local vigilantes might have disrupted the attackers’ operation.

The resident also identified surrounding settlements, including Gidan Sambo, Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi and Madira, as possible routes used by bandits to access the town.

He alleged that some communities around Kaura Namoda had entered into local reconciliation arrangements with bandits, warning that such arrangements could pose security threats.

He said Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi was less than a kilometre from the camp of a notorious bandit leader identified as Dan Sadiya.

Another resident expressed suspicion that some bandits might be living secretly within the town, making it difficult for security operatives to track their movements.