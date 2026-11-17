Social media influencer Enioluwa has issued a public apology following the backlash that followed his comments about young Nigerians and their attitude towards success.

Enioluwa sparked controversy on social media after stating that many young Nigerians no longer want to work their way up the ladder of success but expect things to come easily.

He also criticised young people who complain about life, questioning their experiences and struggles.

“You are 20, and you say you are tired of life? Have you even seen life? What has life shown you?” he said.

His remarks, however, did not sit well with some social media users, who described them as condescending and accused him of dismissing the struggles faced by young Nigerians.

Following the criticism, Enioluwa has taken to social media to tender a public apology over his comments.

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