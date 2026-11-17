Nda Aaron, the former Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, on Multimedia, has claimed that disrespectful wives are the cause of failed marriages.
Aaron, who resigned from his position in March 2026 to contest Kogi Assembly seat, stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 17.
“99% of failed marriages are caused by disrespectful wives,” he wrote.
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Ah, they will come for you oo !!!
100% of marriages fail because of cheating men, irresponsible men, abusive men, drunkards, unintelligent men and low self esteem of men. Since we all wants to be mad. Head of home that can't keep their home. Pointing fingers at the so called weaker sex.
God bless you.
Is this man alright? Respect goes both ways oga. Stop dumping the responsibility of keeping the home on the woman, it makes you not to put in effort and then the collapse of the marriage. Women are not slaves, women deserve respect too. It takes too to tango
I'd say 75% in some cases the men too are responsible. I know of a friend who's extremely stingy even for food eaten by family and friends. He also has a habit of loosing interest in his a wife just bcos she gave birth.! So, what do you say of that?
Native fowl.
You mean women who refuse to be a doormat for you?
And NOT abusive, violent, philandering, gay, irresponsible men??
May be one of his wives is misbehaving, and even tired of him.
Who gave the statistic? Yeye dey smell