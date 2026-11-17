



Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager after the sacking of Pierre Sage.

Sage joined in the summer but was sacked after just four months in charge, with the club bottom of the Premier League after 10 matches.

Former Brentford and Tottenham manager Frank has signed a three-year contract with Palace.

In a statement on the Palace website, chairman Steve Parish said: "I'm delighted to be able to welcome Thomas to Crystal Palace. He has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for our club.

"I'm confident Thomas' extensive experience in the Premier League will help us achieve our goals for the rest of the season."

Thomas Frank said: "It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic Football Club. I'm really, really looking forward to it.

"Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them."