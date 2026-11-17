Gbemisola Da-Costa, the girlfriend of Fisayo "MC Fish" Olagunju, has been called out for begging for financial aassistance.





Fashion designer Toyin Lawani had shared her intention to "bless 3 people" and she asked those in need to leave comments.





Gbemisola, better known as Gbemso, left a comment, begging for financial help to fund her cooking endeavor.





She added at the end of her plea to Toyin: "Please ma you would be help a little girl dream ma."







Social media users saw her comment and started using it to troll her for all the times she and her man MC Fish have trolled his ex-wife Anita Joseph.





Many reminded Gbemisola that she used to boast that she left an oil and gas job to manage MC Fish and they asked if the management job isn't yielding any profit.





They accused her of bragging online while allegedly suffering in reality.





Others criticised Gbemisola's kitchen and her cooking utensils.





Reacting to those criticising her cooking methods and her hygiene while cooking, Gbemi said that is her reason for joining a cooking class, with the hopes of getting better. She then asked the critics to support her.





See below.

