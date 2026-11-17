A Nigerian woman, Precious Eluagu, has shared before-and-after photo revealing her transformation following the end of her marriage.
"Omo. Marriage go whine you. But don't panic,” she captioned the post.
Responding to questions about her divorce, she said it's a long story.
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Community project always look better than the individual own.
She kept her better-looking pictures in marriage. Where are those ones you were using to pepper people on social media?
This is what happens to women who think marriage is a retirement home, you became irresponsible for your well-being and welfare and expected the man to treat well and be happy to come home after ever day hustle
Shit 💩 house!
Married doesn't favour women. Women make sure you marry men of quality. Most men now, are just charfs
I know you're a woman so, you can say it to favour your gender. Shebi she's out of the marriage and has started bending nyash.!? Free for all.
Charfs? Even CHAFF is an uncountable noun. But what a stiff uppercut to men!
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Unfortunately some married women don't take care of themselves and amazingly still expect their husbands to find them attractive. Women exercise, make your hair, take care of your skin, wear proper clothes.. etc. Don't just do it for your husbands alone ... do it for yourselves
Yea.Deregulation of pussy comes with advantages
Deregulation 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
some women chose to look tattered while married, at the end of the marriage they start with the blaming of an irresponsible husband, does that hair do look good to you?