The Anambra State Police Command, through operatives of the IGP’s Violent Crime Response Unit, in collaboration with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), have successfully rescued a five-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his father’s girlfriend and arrested the suspected perpetrator, identified as 29-year-old Precious Nnaji, at Nnodu, Okpuno.

Preliminary investigation by the police shows that on November 15, the father of the child had left his residence for work, leaving his two sons in the care of their nanny. Upon his return, he discovered that his girlfriend had allegedly visited the residence without his consent and taken away his five-year-old son, Chiziterem Ifeadi, to an unknown destination.

The father further reported that after several unsuccessful attempts to reach the suspect by telephone, she eventually responded and allegedly demanded the sum of N2,000,000 to be paid through a Point-of-Sale (POS) operator, as a condition for the release of the child.

Confirming the arrest, the command's spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspect is currently in police custody, while investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken.