Nine persons, including men and women lost their lives in another attack in Zuwagal community, Jipal Chiefdom in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The leadership of the Mwaghavul Development Association said the incident occurred on Sunday night, November 15, 2026 but the community is hard to reach due to the terrain and poor network connectivity.

The incident occurred days after the state government lifted the dusk-to-down curfew imposed in the Mangu and two other LGAs following attacks and murders in the areas.

The state government lifted the curfew on Thursday after ‘consulting with security agencies.’

National President of Mwaghavul Development Association, Bulus Dabit, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, November 17, said security personnel were deployed to the area.

Narrating the incident, the President said the gunmen stormed the community while residents were asleep, describing the attack as unprovoked.

“The bandits last night attacked Zuwagal, a hard to reach community of Jipal Chiefdom and its adjacent village Bong of Qua’an LGA," the President said.

“The attack left 9 persons dead in Zuwakal and so many houses, foodstuff and other property destroyed, particularly, at Bong.

“The corpses of those killed were evacuated this morning and given mass burial at Zuwakal in the presence of security agencies and authorities of Mangu and Qua’an Pan LGAs as well as representatives of traditional rulers and Mwaghavul Development Associations."

The community alleged that for two weeks, they have been receiving Intel on planned attacks, adding that “the intel were also shared to security agencies”.

MDA, however, urged security agencies to sustain their operations to dismantle terror networks in Qua’an Pan LGA in Plateau and Awe LGA in Nasarawa State, which shares a border with Mangu LGA.

He added that until the terrorists were tracked down, arrested and prosecuted, no justice would be served to the victims of the dastardly act.