



Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal that will run until the summer of 2031.

The England international is expected to sign the new contract soon, which is set to put him alongside Bukayo Saka as Arsenal's top earner. Saka is on a deal worth over £350,000 a week.

This comes days after Rice confirmed a new deal was close when speaking on international duty with England.

'I've been extremely lucky that I've managed to play at such a consistent level throughout my career.

'I've always been stable in the clubs I've been at.

'A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon.

'I'm extremely lucky that I'm at a club like Arsenal, where my manager [Mikel Arteta] and my teammates put so much energy in me.

'I'm extremely lucky I don't have to think about that stuff.'

Rice joined Arsenal in 2023 for £105million from West Ham and has established himself as the fulcrum of their midfield, helping steer them to the Premier League title last season.

The 27-year-old played 55 games in all competitions last season as the Gunners reached their first Champions League final since 2006, but lost out to Paris Saint-Germain.

His contract talks have been ongoing from at least March and are now finalised.