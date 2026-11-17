Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested eight suspected members of a drug trafficking cartel that moves cocaine from Lagos through Kano and across the desert via Niger Republic and Libya to Europe.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says the suspects who were nabbed between Friday 30th and Saturday 31st October were drug mules who had swallowed cocaine pellets.

Babafemi said on October 30, it's officers arrested the first suspect, 57-year-old Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian, at a Hotel in Ago Palace, Okota. He later excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.650kg.

“The next day, Saturday 31st October, four more members of the cartel were stopped at the MM2 Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as they prepared to board a flight to Kano. They are: Jackson Ahamefule, 43, who excreted 90 wraps weighing 1.950kg; Nwafor Osita Emmanuel, 47, who excreted 85 wraps weighing 1.750kg; Marcel Nnabuike, 38, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.655kg; and Onyenwuba Ignatius, 44, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.650kg. The five mules arrested in Lagos excreted 399 wraps of cocaine weighing 8.655kg in all. “

Babafemi said intelligence from the Lagos operation showed that other members of the cartel had already travelled to Kano, where NDLEA officers at the Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) arrested three other members of the syndicate namely: Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, 48; Edezuno John Nwaorji, 45; and Chukwudi Chinaka, 31, were identified and arrested.

“A body scan showed that all three had swallowed drugs after which they were placed under excretion observation. Over the following days, Ifechukwu excreted 85 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.853kg; Nwaorji expelled 80 pellets weighing 1.752kg while Chinaka excreted 70 pellets with a total weight of 1.535kg. “

Babafemi said the suspects said they had planned to travel by road from Kano through Niger Republic to Libya, with Europe as the final destination for the drugs.

Reacting to the arrests, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers of the SOU and the MAKIA Command of the Agency. He praised them for their "intelligence-driven synergy, speed and professionalism, which ensured that not one of the eight mules slipped through our net between Lagos and Kano."

"This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara. Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria. Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice”, Marwa said.

He appealed to young people not to sell their lives to drug barons.