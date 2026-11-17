The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 17, passed the Landlord and Tenant Amendment Bill.
This comes after the successful third reading of the bill following a consideration of the report presented by the committee set up by the House for the amendment.
A motion for the consideration of the report was moved by the member representing Nkanu West Constituency, Iloabuchi Aniagu, and seconded by the member representing Awgu North Constituency, Jane Eneh.
Chairman of the House Committee on the amendment, and member representing Nkanu East constituency, Okey Mbah said the committee’s report was an aftermath of a detailed consultation with all the stakeholders.
Mbah, who laid the report at the floor of the House, said that the bill would bring an end to the exploitation of tenants.
Mbah said: “This bill will subside over 60 percent of what residents used to pay while trying to secure accommodation in Enugu State.”
After the presentation of the report, the House dissolved into Committee of the Whole during which it was considered alongside the bill and subsequently passed.
The bill provides that rent could only be increased after four years, and that such increment must not be more than two percent of the current rent.
It however, added that in a case where the landlord has undertaken a reasonable renovation, the increment should not be more than 10 percent.
Speaking after the passage of the bill, the Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Ugwu said tenants in Enugu State would now enjoy a new lease of life.
The Bill titled: “A Bill for A Law to Amend the Landlord and Tenant Second Amendment Bill Cap 101, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2024, House Bill No 3, 2025″, passed second reading on March 11, 2026, and thereafter faced public hearing on March 26, 2026.
With its passage, the bill now awaits assent from Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.
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Nice move
Hope no be Tinubu instruct them to do so?
Great news! This comes as a massive relief for tenants. Wish it can be replicated nationwide.
Na god go punish who bring dis mumu law, na your papa build the house?
Very dumbass people. How did you arrive at 2%? What economic indices did you use? Inflation? Yet the same government is imposing random taxes on both the landlords and other businesses. Government, create an enabling business environment, no! Allow the market define itself, no. But to make populist policies for election purposes, they will jump out...
very commendable.
Market forces determine prices. Why don’t governments build houses and give to people? Why don’t government determine prices of food in the market or prices of fuel? Why don’t they determine the school fees and cost of land? This will endanger tenants the more because landlords will devise ways to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
You don’t determine the cost of land and building materials but you want to determine the rent increment? It’s a bill that’s bound to fail. You will end up putting tenants in more challenging situations with this bill.