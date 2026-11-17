A Guatemalan drug kingpin notoriously known as “Kraken” has been arrested after he was caught living a secret life in a California city

40-year-old Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, who goes by “Mosh” and “Kraken,” was caught after being accused of running a massive cocaine ring as head of a transnational criminal organization.

“Every drug kingpin has an expiration date. Today was his,” U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement.

The “Kraken” had ties to narcoterrorist cartels and was previously indicted on November 1, 2018, for international cocaine trafficking in multiple South American countries.

“According to publicly filed documents, during the multi-year investigation targeting Montejo Saenz, agents seized over 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and $3.7 million USD linked to Montejo Saenz,” the release added.

The US Department of State and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) also offered a $10 million reward for information that leads to Saenz’s conviction.

Along with Saenz, a $10 million prize for information leading to the arrest or conviction of 44-year-old Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon, known as “El Teniente Jr.” and “Teniente” was posted.



The 44-year-old was charged in 2019 on cocaine-related charges and now “leads a drug trafficking operation with links to narcoterrorist cartels in northwest Guatemala near the Guatemala-Mexico border.”

In June 2025, “Teniente’s” father was killed during a shootout with Mexican law enforcement. His father, Baldemar Calderon-Carrillo, was a lead defendant in the 2019 indictment.