Avala has shared new photos of her growing family.





The Big Brother Naija star, whose real name is Saidat Balogun, welcomed a baby with singer Sone Patrick Eneji, popularly known as Fawazzy, in September.





She shared new photos of her and her man marking her baby's second month.





In the caption, the singer wrote: "Ma likkle family



"My baby Naya is 2 months old already! Two months of loving you, two months of watching our world become more beautiful... Our greatest blessing, our little princess Naya."

See below.



