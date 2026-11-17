Big Brother Naija star, Nelly Mbonu has tackled Enioluwa Adeoluwa after the influencer claimed that young people do not like to work.





Speaking to a crowd during a recent event, Enioluwa said: "Young people, we don't like to work anymore, because we think that things should come easily for us. But we need to understand that you must work hard.





"You're in your twenties and you're saying you're tired of life. Have you even seen life?"



The video did not go down well with manviewers includin Ms Mbonu who criticised Enioluwa for his statement.





She wrote on X: "I honestly disagree with this eni, Life is difficult, and the fact that things may have worked out for you or that you’ve had certain privileges doesn’t make life any less challenging for others.



"I run a business, and I know firsthand what it takes to keep one running. Imagine having just one business and dealing with all the responsibilities, risks, setbacks and financial pressures that come with it. Now imagine juggling more than one.



"Hard work is important, absolutely, but let’s not dismiss the realities people face. Not everyone has the same opportunities, support system or starting point.



"Life isn’t easy simply because you’ve figured out a way to navigate yours.



"You mentioned if you read ,you will pass your exams, how about reading with empty stomach? How will brain function? It’s not easy out there ,people can barely feed ,business owners are crying ,most people can’t even pay their rent yet they work and earn salaries ,so are they not working hard? My dear life no easy."



She added: “How about the ones that work every now and then yet nothing to show for it ? This matter is long.”

Watch Enioluwa's speech in the video below.



