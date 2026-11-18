A judge has ordered Kevin Gates and his estranged wife, Dreka Gates, to recalculate child and spousal support after revising the income figures used to set his monthly payments.



Documents filed on Monday revealed that a June order required the rapper to pay $56,997 a month in spousal support and $37,226 in child support, a combined $94,223.



The original amounts were based on an estimated monthly income of $184,707. The court has since determined that royalty payments received around the time of the hearing may have overstated his regular monthly earnings.



For April through June, the court directed that support be recalculated using a monthly income of approximately $54,496. The revised figures will affect the assessment of payments he has already made for those months.



The court also set an updated monthly income figure of about $75,000 for July through November, requiring a separate recalculation for that period.



Dreka’s lawyers were instructed to prepare new calculations using the revised earnings figures so that both child and spousal support could be adjusted. The final revised payment amounts were not specified in the report.



Gates previously discussed providing financially for his estranged wife during an appearance on The TMZ Podcast. He said he had always given generously to people he loved and that their separation would not change that approach. Dreka filed for divorce in July 2025.