Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Music

Rapper Travis Scott spotted in L.A with Model Haylee Mack

By Linda Ikeji
Rapper Travis Scott spotted in L.A with Model Haylee Mack

Rapper Travis Scott was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles at around 1am on Friday, November 13, after attending GQ’s Men of the Year party.

 

Rapper Travis Scott spotted in L.A with Model Haylee Mack


Scott wore a black shirt, gold necklaces and sunglasses as he left the venue. Model Haylee Mack, who had been photographed dancing earlier in the evening, was seen leaving at around the same time in a black dress.

 

Rapper Travis Scott spotted in L.A with Model Haylee Mack


The Thursday night event also drew Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, Chris Rock and Tinashe. Scott was pictured smiling during the party.

 

 

More Music →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Man killed by unidentified assailants in Owerri
  2. 2 DSS intercepts weapons shipment from Niger Republic, recover 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns in Sokoto
  3. 3 Student arrested for stealing iron rods at grave in Adamawa
  4. 4 2 dead, several injured in Brooklyn building collapse as search for survivors continue (video)
  5. 5 Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina
  6. 6 Rapper Yella Beezy sentenced to life in prison for hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3
  7. 7 We are rushing to put out fire but vehicles are obstructing our way” - Federal Fire Service official laments
  8. 8 Actor Anthony Clark dies
  9. 9 He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle
  10. 10 IGP warns officers against being used by politicians in 2027 elections
  11. 11 5 die from suspected cholera in Abuja community
  12. 12 80-year-old woman dies in suspected arson incident outside flat

Comments (0)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story