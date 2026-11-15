Rapper Travis Scott spotted in L.A with Model Haylee Mack

Rapper Travis Scott was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles at around 1am on Friday, November 13, after attending GQ’s Men of the Year party.



Scott wore a black shirt, gold necklaces and sunglasses as he left the venue. Model Haylee Mack, who had been photographed dancing earlier in the evening, was seen leaving at around the same time in a black dress.



The Thursday night event also drew Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, Chris Rock and Tinashe. Scott was pictured smiling during the party.