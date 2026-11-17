Nigerian-born separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, has been released from custody in Finland.

His release was confirmed by a former lead counsel to the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying he received confirmation of Ekpa’s release from his close friend and ally, David Matsanga.

“Mazi SIMON EKPA has just been freed. His close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga, confirmed it to me just minutes ago during our telephone conversation,” he wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile, Ngozi Orabueze, also announced Ekpa’s release in a post on her official X account on Tuesday.

Ekpa was arrested by Finnish authorities in November 2024 over terrorism-related offences linked to separatist activities in Nigeria and remained in custody until his reported release.

In September 2025, the Päijät-Häme District Court convicted him of participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation and inciting crimes for terrorist purposes.

His release came on November 17, 2026, the date previously announced by his legal support team as the expected date of his freedom.

His arrest in November 2024 followed Finnish investigations into alleged separatist activities connected to the campaign for an independent Biafran state.

Biafra, in south-eastern Nigeria, declared independence in 1967, triggering a civil war that lasted until 1970, when the secessionist attempt ended.