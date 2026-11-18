Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams and writer-producer Kate Farr have announced their engagement, telling TMZ they became engaged in early October after knowing each other for about six months.



Adams, 52, and Farr, 22, said they met through mutual friends earlier this year. Their relationship began as a friendship before turning romantic. “I’ve never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love,” Adams told TMZ.



Farr, who has moved into music work, relocated to Los Angeles to be with Adams. The couple now live together in the city. They said they were considering buying a home in the Midwest to be closer to Farr’s family in Ohio.



Adams also joked about the photographs they had taken together. “All of the photos we have together are insanely dorky,” he said. Adams was previously married to actress Mandy Moore. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.