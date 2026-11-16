Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has criticised politicians who turn campaign rallies into dancing stages instead of presenting their manifestos and outlining their plans for governance.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Iheme urged political aspirants to stop dancing at campaign rallies, insisting that Nigerians—including himself—need competence, good governance, and responsible leadership rather than entertainment.
He stressed that the electorate is not looking for choreographers or entertainers, but capable leaders who can deliver meaningful development to the country.
His comments come amid viral videos showing politicians across various political parties showcasing their dancing skills at rallies ahead of the 2027 general elections.
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Tell them oo
INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA. JAGABAN, ALL THE WAY TO 2031!!!
Even people who go to Grammys don't go to dance; they go to go to collect awards for the proven work they've done, but these clowns haven't even done any work, just dance and empty brains!
Mumu like Adams oshomole
The last paragraph Be careful
David Uncle dey dance he won his election, others thinks they have seeing the way lol
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
ALL CANDIDATES, MAKE UNA CAMPAIGN WITH UNA ACHIEVEMENTS. GOVERNING ACHIEVEMENTS WILL BE A PLUS. WETIN YOU WAN DO TO IMPROVE NIGERIA AND THE STEPS WEY YOU GO TAKE TO ACHIEVE THOSE GOALS? NOR DO "I CAN'T TELL YOU THAT, YOU DON'T NEED TO KNOW THAT" RHETORIC. NOR COME WAYO US. SHIKENA.
TELL US ABOUT YOUR CANDIDATE ACHIEVEMENTS. GOVERNING ACHIEVEMENTS WILL BE A PLUS. WETIN YOUR CANDIDATE WAN DO TO IMPROVE NIGERIA AND THE STEPS WEY HE GO TAKE TO ACHIEVE THOSE GOALS? NOR COME WAYO US WITH RUBBISH AND PROPAGANDA STATISTICS. SHIKENA.
I second that warning!