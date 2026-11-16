Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has criticised politicians who turn campaign rallies into dancing stages instead of presenting their manifestos and outlining their plans for governance.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Iheme urged political aspirants to stop dancing at campaign rallies, insisting that Nigerians—including himself—need competence, good governance, and responsible leadership rather than entertainment.

He stressed that the electorate is not looking for choreographers or entertainers, but capable leaders who can deliver meaningful development to the country.

His comments come amid viral videos showing politicians across various political parties showcasing their dancing skills at rallies ahead of the 2027 general elections.