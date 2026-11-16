British singer-songwriter Raye led the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 on Monday, while Spain’s Rosalía received nine. The Recording Academy will hold the 69th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 7 February.



Raye was nominated in three of the ceremony’s top categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her album This Music May Contain Hope blends pop and R&B with jazz influences. She also earned a Songwriter of the Year nomination for her work with other artists.



Rosalía’s nine nominations followed a strong showing at last week’s Latin Grammy Awards, where her album Lux, which blends classical music and pop, was among the major winners. The two singers led a field in which women secured many of the most nominations, continuing a shift at an awards ceremony where they have historically been underrepresented.



First-time nominee Ella Langley earned seven nominations, as did fellow country artist Miranda Lambert. Lambert co-wrote Langley’s hit “Choosin’ Texas” and was also nominated for Producer of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven nominations, with Bridgers recognised following the release of her third solo studio album, Lost Weekend.



Leon Thomas, Bruno Mars and English singer Olivia Dean, whose hits include “Man I Need”, each received six nominations. Taylor Swift earned five for work including her album The Life of a Showgirl and a song she wrote for the latest Toy Story film.



New York indie rock band Geese earned five nominations in their first appearance on the Grammy ballot. They will compete for Best New Artist alongside Langley, electropop performer Slayyyter and Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine, among others. Established acts including Madonna, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones also received nominations.



The 2027 awards feature 100 competitive categories. In the US, the ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu, marking the first time in about half a century that CBS will not broadcast it.