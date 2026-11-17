Suspected armed robbers have fatally shot a 30-year-old man and injured his parents during a midnight attack on their residence in Nabai Fulani Settlement, Kargo Ward, Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The attack occurred on Monday, November 16, 2026, when about seven unidentified armed men stormed the home of a 70-year-old man, Yahaya Jibrin and assaulted him and his wife, Zainab Yahaya.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the couple's son, Lawan Yahaya, was fatally shot when he attempted to rescue his parents.

"On 16th November 2026, about seven suspected armed robbers, reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the residence of one Yahaya Jibrin at Nabai Fulani Settlement, Kargo Ward, Garki LGA,” the statement read.

"The assailants attacked and injured Yahaya Jibrin and his wife, while their son, Lawan Yahaya, aged 30, was allegedly shot dead when he attempted to intervene.

"The suspects reportedly escaped with a red Boxer motorcycle without a registration number and an undisclosed sum of money.

"The State Commandant, CC Muhammad Kabiru Ingawa, has strongly condemned both incidents and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“He called on members of the public to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their own hands, and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agency.”

The Corps assured the public that investigation into the incident is ongoing in collaboration with other security agencies, with a view to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The NSCDC reiterates its commitment to protecting lives and property and sustaining peace and security across Jigawa State.