Anita Joseph appears to be throwing subtle shade after her ex-husband's current girlfriend went online to beg for financial support shortly after mocking her.





Gbemisola Da-Costa had gone online to mock a billboard advert featuring Anita Joseph and apparently boasted that she is doing better than Anita.





However, when fashion designer Toyin Lawani said she wanted to bless three people, Gbemisola was in the comment section, begging to be the recipient of the giveaway.





Social media users slammed Gbemi for begging after claiming she left oil and gas job to manage her boyfriend Fisayo "MC Fish" Olagunju, who used to be married to Anita Joseph.









As people dragged Gbemisola, Anita shared a photo of herself looking shocked. In the caption, she shared some of her achievements, including that she has influenced for over 100 brands and she called herself "Anita the BRAND".









In the comment section of Anita's post, actress Nkechi Blessing brought up the issue of Gbemisola begging for giveaway.



"Person dey comments section dey drag giveaway ooo," Nkechi Blessing Sunday wrote.





Anita Joseph replied: "Nkechinyere alumeeeee (abomination)."



Toyin Lawani also took to Anita Joseph's comment section to hail her.



