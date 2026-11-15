Singer Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela split after one-year of dating

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela have ended their relationship after about a year together, according to a source who confirmed the split to TMZ. Us Weekly first reported the break-up.



A source told Us Weekly that Jonas’s increasingly busy work schedule contributed to the couple drifting apart. The source added that friends believed they could reconcile. TMZ said representatives for Jonas and Gabriela had not responded to requests for comment.



The pair first sparked dating speculation in November 2025. TMZ published photographs of them kissing at a Miami airport in March 2026, and Jonas confirmed the relationship on Instagram the following month. They were later seen holidaying in Portofino, Italy, over the summer.



Jonas was previously married to actress Sophie Turner.