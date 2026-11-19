The police in Kwara state have arrested four suspects over armed robbery at a student hostel in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the police, at about 6am, some officers on patrol in the NASFAT area of Eyenkorin stopped a commercial bus travelling to Ibadan. During the search, officers recovered eight mobile phones and one laptop from two passengers who could not account for how they obtained the items. The command said one of the suspects attempted to flee during questioning but was pursued and apprehended.

Both passengers, identified as Abdulahi Olamilekan, 20, and Jimoh Abdulfatai, 28, of the Apete area of Ibadan, were taken into custody.

During the exercise, an officer answered an incoming call on one of the recovered phones. The caller reported that four armed men had robbed students at Al-Hikmah University hostels in the Adewole area of Ilorin overnight. Six affected students subsequently gave statements to the police. During questioning, the two suspects admitted involvement in the robbery and stated that the firearm used was in the possession of their accomplices.

Acting on information obtained during the investigation, the officers arrested Abdulahi Bashir, 29, and Tunji Abel, 26, at separate locations in Ilorin. Two locally made pistols and one cartridge were recovered during the follow-up operation.

Confirming the arrest, the command's spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the suspects arrested in Ilorin admitted involvement in two previous robberies at the hostels and gave accounts of other robberies within the state. Investigators are verifying those accounts. All four suspects remain in police custody.