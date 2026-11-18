The search for a missing 52-year-old Canadian woman, Karyn (Karen) Arnauld Bakelaar, has ended in tragedy after her remains were discovered in a shallow grave on her farm in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her murder.

The suspect is said to be her husband who she married in February 2025.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the woman was allegedly murdered by a man known to her before being buried in a shallow grave on her farm.

Her remains were discovered on November 13, 2026.

The suspect appeared before the Richmond Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 16, where he faced a murder charge.

Bakelaar had been reported missing earlier this month, prompting her family to appeal to the public for assistance in locating her.

In an appeal shared on social media, the family said their last confirmed contact with her was through WhatsApp on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The family also raised concerns after her WhatsApp account showed a login on Monday, November 9, although they could not establish whether she had accessed it herself.

Her disappearance was described by the family as completely out of character.

The discovery of her remains and the arrest of the suspect have brought the search for the missing woman to a tragic end.