The Abuja Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, arraigned one Precious Chibuike Chijoke before Justice M.S. Liman of the Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja, for alleged abortion fraud.

Specifically, he was arraigned on a one count charge bordering on advance fee fraud.

The count reads

“That you Precious Chibuzor Chijioke sometimes between January 2025 to December 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, by the false pretence that you were going to facilitate the termination of a pregnancy of one Anita Iroughene Ero, as well as take care of complications that arose from said termination. And with intent to defraud obtained the sum of Sixty Million Naira (N60,000,000), in tranches for yourself, from one Jude Adegbayo: and you there by committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2026 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel Vincent Okondion, made an oral application for bail, appealing to the court to grant the defendant bail on health grounds.

Justice Liman ordered the defence counsel to file a formal bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.

The matter was adjourned until January 28, 2027, for commencement of trial.