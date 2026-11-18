A judge of an Abia High Court sitting in Obehie, near ABA, has asserted that God will avenge the murder of two children of one Mr Chima Osuagwu.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Teddy Eruba, made the pronouncement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 while delivering judgment in the matter, involving the gruesome murder of Bright Chika and Victory Sopuruchi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the siblings, who were the only children of Chima and his wife, Ogechi, were fatally strangled on April 2, 2021 in their Abayi-Ogbuligba residence in Osisioma LGA of Abia, while their parents were away.

The trial began in August 2021 and ended with all the defendants discharged and acquitted, except for the conviction of the first defendant, Chigozie Ikeokwu, for theft.

“The trial of the real murderers of the innocent children has not ended with the conclusion of the court trial,” Eruba said.

"The blood of those children is crying out to God, like the blood of Abel, for God to address the atrocity and perfidy of snuffing life out of innocent, little children.

“And God will avenge the death of these innocent, little children. Their murderers have no place to hide because God is everywhere.

“The killers of Bright and Victory have murdered sleep and they shall sleep no more,” the judge emphasised.

NAN further reports that four persons stood trial over the alleged murder of the two brothers.

On their arraignment in August 2021, they pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge brought against them.

Eruba said the prosecution brought against the defendants a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and robbery.

He said that while there were a lot of evidence from the prosecution witnesses, they were all mere hearsay that could not be relied on to convict the defendants.

He lamented that the prosecution counsel could not pin down on the accused persons with concrete evidences that could have linked them to the murder.

Eruba said that correctional service reported the death of the second defendant, Amanna Temple.

He, therefore, discharged and acquitted the second and third defendants on counts one, two and three.

He also discharged and acquitted the first defendant, Ikeokwu, on counts one and two.

But on count three, bordering on robbery, Eruba said although the prosecution did not do a good job of formulating the charge, the ingredients of robbery and theft were different.

He, therefore, found Ikeokwu guilty and convicted him for stealing.

Consequently, he sentenced him to seven years in the correctional centre as prescribed by the Criminal Code Act Section 390 (4b).

Eruba said the jail term would be computed from the first day the convict was arrested to the date his term will terminate.