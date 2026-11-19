A landlord, simply identified as Samson, has allegedly killed his tenant, David Runyi Osim, in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, with the deceased’s family demanding justice.

Osim, an iron bender from Usumutong in Cross River State, had reportedly lived in the landlord’s property with his wife for less than six months before the incident that happened over the weekend.

A relative of the deceased, Samuel Okun, said Osim moved to Masaka from Maiduguri after completing a construction project, following an invitation by a friend to settle in the area.

According to him, Osim initially stayed in a hotel for about a month before moving to the house.

Okun said that on the day of the incident, Osim’s wife went to the market, where she injured her hand. Her husband took her to have the wound stitched, and they later returned home, prepared a meal and ate with the landlord.

He alleged that about 10 to 15 minutes after the meal, the landlord knocked on their door and asked Osim to come outside to see something.

Osim, who was reportedly wearing only boxer shorts, followed him out. Okun alleged that the landlord attacked him with a knife in the parlour.

He said Osim managed to break free and ran outside, but the landlord pursued him and continued stabbing him.

According to Okun, the deceased’s wife heard his cries and rushed out to find him bleeding, while the landlord allegedly escaped by jumping over the fence into a nearby bush.

Neighbours reportedly found Osim lying lifeless and pursued the landlord, eventually apprehending him.

The suspect was said to have claimed that he did not know what happened or why he attacked the tenant.

Okun said the deceased’s wife later informed her brother, who returned with other family members and found Osim dead. The police were subsequently alerted, and the suspect was arrested.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in Masaka informed the family that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia.

Confirming the incident, the Nasarawa State Police Command spokesperson, SP Ramhan Nansel, said the deceased passed away following sustained stab wounds.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a son.

Meanwhile, the family has called on the police and relevant authorities to ensure that justice was served.