Unknown assailants have fatally stabbed a female student of Westland University, Iwo, Osun State, identified as Monica Mary.

Sources in the Agbowo area of Iwo who where Mary lived, told Punch on Wednesday that the incident occurred around 11:30pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

It was gathered that Mary, a 300-level student, had previously lived on the university campus before moving into private accommodation in Agbowo, where she was murdered.

“She was murdered around her hostel by 11:32pm at Agbowo, Iwo," a resident of the area told the publication. "Someone said she heard her noise when the incident happened but no one could come out. She had gone out to charge her mobile phone. She was a calm girl and does not get into trouble. “It was pathetic such a thing happened to her. Her parents had been informed. The matter was reported to the police in Iwo Division but the entire student community in the town is in panic mood over the incident."

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident, saying oeratives had visited the scene.