A video showing an American man, Rex Howard, delighting his Nigerian in-laws with his impressive Igbo-speaking skills has gone viral on social media.
Rex, who recently tied the knot with his Nigerian bride in the United States, has continued to win hearts online through his dedicated efforts to embrace his wife's rich cultural heritage.
Last week, he shared a clip showing how he and his groomsmen took virtual Igbo dance lessons via Zoom ahead of the ceremony. The preparation paid off, as the groom and his friends delivered an energetic performance that thrilled Nigerian guests with their traditional dance moves on the big day.
In a follow-up video shared earlier today, Rex was seen conversing smoothly with his parents-in-law in Igbo, revealing that he began learning the language about 10 months ago.
The footage captured the couple's excitement and pleasant surprise as Rex spoke their native tongue, leaving his in-laws visibly impressed by his commitment to their culture.
Watch the video below
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Igbo women with Chineke eh meeee
This is so sweet
Oh, very sweet 😀👍
Wow! I don’t understand Igbo, but he did great 👍🏾 sounds amazing 🎉
that mother inlaw laughter is contagious. 😁😁😁😁😁
Very nice
What is more beautiful than a loving family? Nothing is even close. Enjoy your marriage bro.
He spoke like the reverend fathers reading catholic mass in Igbo 🤣
Abeg he tried. He really wants to be integrated into the family. May God bless the marriage.
This one na our pikin wey we no see for long time
I love the father composure. He made him feel relaxed and confident
The Mother-in-law could not believe her ears. She had to tap her husband to be sure they were there hearing him speak.
when you know that your spouse is the real deal
I Love This❤️❤️❤️
This is really beautiful...I love the sentences and long speech all in igbo language
Nice one, so sweet bro