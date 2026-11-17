An American woman has called out her Nigerian mother-in-law for allegedly urinating inside a cooking pot used to prepare meals for the family before pouring the urine into her kitchen sink.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman revealed that she is married to a Nigerian man from the South-West region.

According to her, she and her husband invited his mother to stay with them in June. However, after suspecting that something was amiss, she decided to install a CCTV camera in her kitchen.

She said she was left shocked after reviewing the footage, which allegedly showed her mother-in-law urinating inside a cooking pot used to prepare meals for the entire family, including her grandchildren, before emptying the urine into the kitchen sink.

The woman added that when she confronted her mother-in-law about the incident, the older woman dismissed her concerns, insisting nothing was wrong with her actions.

She further disclosed that her mother-in-law eventually left their home after being exposed.

However, according to the American woman, the incident has since created tension in her marriage and strained her relationship with her husband.

Watch the video she shared below