A businesswoman has shared the experience that has tainted her view of marriage.
The young woman, known on Instagram as Lahteefah, said watching her mother constantly being abused by her father made her fear and detest marriage.
She went on to share how the abuse continues to affect her mother physically and emotionally till date.
She added that she has told her mother of her fear for marriage and how she is considering having children on her own via IVF.
See her reasons below.
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pele. just tell your mum to pack out if all u enumerated are true.
First prayer point..baba God abeg keep me alive
Marriage isn't for everybody as it is better for you to remain in your father's house than carrying your traumatised and toxic self to go and be a problem to one man. Surviving under this useless Tinubu government is more than enough problem for one to manage least when a traumatised woman is added to it.
Dear, sorry. Better you have realized your marital deficiency early enough than taking your bitter soul into somebody's son's house and become a narcissist female. Useless Tinubu is a pain in the neck so your problems are better kept in your father's house lest you push somebody's son to suicide. Once again, Sorry!
Thank God you've identified your challenges that you may not cope well in marriage because of your experience growing up. Some will still want to marry out of longer throat, and end up constituting nuisance everywhere.
There are many Ivf centers in lagos. Just go ahead and start the process, who go give you sperm, man. No go marry o so that you won’t start retaliation to your husband.
Good for you. It's better that way.
I may not be a good man to women but one thing I will never do for the rest of my life no matter what is to beat or hit women. My dad told me before he passed away that it is a cause for you to hit or beat women
Your mum married a bad husband doesnt mean same fate will befall you, and as for your mum she should keep enduring the lord is her strenghth.
God will grant you your heart desires
Man is always wrong for everything, woman always a victim from child one to five, still living together. Huun
No need to wonder. Enjoy your moment. Face your fears. Be at peace with urself and embrace the outcome of ur decision.
Because one person died of poison beans doesn't mean all beans are poisoned