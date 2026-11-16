A businesswoman has shared the experience that has tainted her view of marriage.





The young woman, known on Instagram as Lahteefah, said watching her mother constantly being abused by her father made her fear and detest marriage.





She went on to share how the abuse continues to affect her mother physically and emotionally till date.





She added that she has told her mother of her fear for marriage and how she is considering having children on her own via IVF.





See her reasons below.